Dame D.O.L.L.A. Celebrates His Birthday With ‘Home Team’

Just a day removed from his 30th birthday and a week away from the resumption of the NBA’s season in its Orlando “bubble,” Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard — aka Dame D.O.L.L.A. — shared a new song with fans called “Home Team.” The NBA star/rapper celebrates family, friends, and loyalty on his latest single, which he calls his “pledge to remain true to his belief in ‘day ones over day millions.’”

He’s joined on the track by Dreebo, an LA rapper who offers a bleary-eyed hook and helps anchor the woozy Nonstop Da Hitman and Veyis-produced beat. On the verses, Dame goes in as usual, firing off multisyllabic, cage-like raps about the grind and making sure to share the spoils of victory with those closest to him.

“Home Team” follows “Blacklist” as the second track Dame released during the NBA’s long hiatus, with the latter responding to ongoing civil unrest in the wake of police killings of Black Americans George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. During the hiatus he also updated the format of his 4BarFriday series, turning it into a weekly live cipher. Before the NBA season was suspended, the league embraced his ongoing artistic endeavor, granting him a performance at All-Star Saturday Night. Before that, he released his third, independent album, titled Big D.O.L.L.A., as well as a deluxe edition.

Press play on Dame D.O.L.L.A.’s “Home Team” above.