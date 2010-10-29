Dan Gilbert On Retiring LeBron’s Jersey: ”I’m Sure It Will Come Up”

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.29.10 8 years ago 23 Comments

Well, you might have been able to see this coming. First there was the letter – which Dan Gilbert has said on numerous occasions that he does not regret – and now this. When the Cavs owner was asked this week if the franchise would ever consider retiring LeBron‘s No. 23 jersey in Cleveland, he said he hasn’t discussed retiring any player’s jersey during his five years of ownership.

”I would assume that it’s something you would do when a player retires,” Gilbert told The Akron Beacon Journal. ”I’m sure it will come up. A 25-year-old player, I don’t know if any franchise or anybody can make that kind of judgment on somebody that young or until their career is over.”

Really? It’s not like LeBron is the franchise’s all-time scoring leader of anything. No big deal. For those of you wondering though, the Cavs have retired six numbers in their history: No. 7 (Bingo Smith), No. 22 (Larry Nance), No. 25 (Mark Price), No. 34 (Austin Carr), No. 42 (Nate Thurmond) and No. 43 (Brad Daugherty).

When we asked this question in late-July on the site, the responses varied. But now that the season has gotten underway, and wounds have healed, we thought we’d ask you again. Judging by Gilbert’s response, he most likely won’t have to make this decision for at least a decade.

What do you think? Should the Cavs retire LeBron’s No. 23 jersey?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSAustin CarrBingo SmithBrad DaughertyCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDAN GILBERTDimeMagLarry NanceLeBron JamesMark PriceNate Thurmond

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP