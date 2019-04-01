Uproxx/Getty Images

D’Angelo Russell made his first All-Star team in February, as the former No. 2 overall pick has found himself at home in Brooklyn. After two up-and-down seasons with the Lakers, Russell was dealt to the Nets as the key asset in a move chiefly done to clear cap space in L.A. by getting rid of Timofey Mozgov’s deal.

After seeing his first season in Brooklyn cut short by injury, Russell has become one of the league’s top guards this year, taking a major leap as a leader and creator on the court. Russell is far from alone in that regard, as many of his teammates on the young Nets likewise took big steps forward this season, leading to them as a team surpassing everyone’s preseason expectations at 39-38, squarely in the playoff hunt in the East.

Part of what’s made this Nets season so incredible has been their penchant for playing in close games on seemingly a nightly basis, and the fact that they’ve managed to come out on top in so many of those games. Russell recently spoke with Dime on behalf of Old Spice, where he discussed how they’ve grown in those late game situations, the incredible balance of the roster, his breakout season, trying to enjoy the playoff race, and more.