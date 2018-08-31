D’Angelo Russell Says He’s Motivated After Seeing Devin Booker Sign A Max Contract

Associate Editor
08.31.18

Getty Image

D’Angelo Russell is about to enter his second season with the Brooklyn Nets, and for the fourth-year guard, the stakes are pretty high. Russell could become a restricted free agent next summer, meaning he’s potentially in for a big payday if he impresses during the 2018-19 campaign and hits the open market.

Russell’s first season in Brooklyn was up-and-down, largely because he suffered a knee injury that required surgery and limited him to 48 games. Heading into this season, though, Russell is healthy and has a source of motivation in the form of his best friend, Devin Booker.

Earlier this summer, Booker got paid by the Phoenix Suns, as the high-scoring guard earned a max contract extension. As Russell explained to Michael Scotto of The Athletic, that sort of thing motivates him to go out and earn his own payday next summer.

Around The Web

TAGSBROOKLYN NETSD'Angelo RussellDevin BookerPHOENIX SUNS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 6 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 8 hours ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 1 day ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP