D’Angelo Russell is about to enter his second season with the Brooklyn Nets, and for the fourth-year guard, the stakes are pretty high. Russell could become a restricted free agent next summer, meaning he’s potentially in for a big payday if he impresses during the 2018-19 campaign and hits the open market.
Russell’s first season in Brooklyn was up-and-down, largely because he suffered a knee injury that required surgery and limited him to 48 games. Heading into this season, though, Russell is healthy and has a source of motivation in the form of his best friend, Devin Booker.
Earlier this summer, Booker got paid by the Phoenix Suns, as the high-scoring guard earned a max contract extension. As Russell explained to Michael Scotto of The Athletic, that sort of thing motivates him to go out and earn his own payday next summer.
