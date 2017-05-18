Daniel Gibson Tells Us Why Life After Basketball Was So Hard, And What LeBron Means To Him

#NBA Playoffs #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
05.18.17 10 months ago

Getty Image

Daniel Gibson was hand-picked by LeBron James to become the 42nd pick in 2006 NBA Draft. Coming out of Texas, James saw what Gibson could bring, a ball-handling, gutsy shot maker with lots of potential. As a second-round draft pick, the chances of sticking and staying in a location for a significant period of time is difficult. But Gibson came ready for the challenge and developed swiftly with the Cavs.

Known for his three-point shooting prowess and being an instrumental part of the first Cleveland-James era, Gibson had made a name for himself. “Boobie,” as many called him, would eventually get rewarded for his efforts receiving a five-year, $21 million dollar extension with the Cavaliers in 2008. However, Gibson struggled to get back to full strength due to a number of injuries and setbacks.

“There was a pretty big misconception of why my career ended so abruptly,” Gibson told DIME. “It seemed like people thought I quit basketball to pursue entertainment and music and that was just not the case.”

In fact, it was Gibson’s injuries, to go along with his divorce and the death of his grandmother (whom he lived with) that put him in a mental state unlike anything he’d ever been through.

“I was just hit with a flurry of events,” Gibson says. “Mentally, It just took away my ability to workout. I was suffering from depression and anxiety. Honestly, basketball was my sanctuary, but I couldn’t even do that. […] I really got to the point where being alive wasn’t something I wanted anymore.”

Gibson really hasn’t had a chance to come out and discuss a number of topics, but in a long discussion with DIME, he goes in-depth about what really kept him out of basketball, the feeling of being mentored by LeBron James, his new outlook on life, and much more.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSBoobie GibsonCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDaniel GibsonLeBron JamesNBA Playoffs

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP