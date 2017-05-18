Getty Image

Daniel Gibson was hand-picked by LeBron James to become the 42nd pick in 2006 NBA Draft. Coming out of Texas, James saw what Gibson could bring, a ball-handling, gutsy shot maker with lots of potential. As a second-round draft pick, the chances of sticking and staying in a location for a significant period of time is difficult. But Gibson came ready for the challenge and developed swiftly with the Cavs.

Known for his three-point shooting prowess and being an instrumental part of the first Cleveland-James era, Gibson had made a name for himself. “Boobie,” as many called him, would eventually get rewarded for his efforts receiving a five-year, $21 million dollar extension with the Cavaliers in 2008. However, Gibson struggled to get back to full strength due to a number of injuries and setbacks.

“There was a pretty big misconception of why my career ended so abruptly,” Gibson told DIME. “It seemed like people thought I quit basketball to pursue entertainment and music and that was just not the case.”

In fact, it was Gibson’s injuries, to go along with his divorce and the death of his grandmother (whom he lived with) that put him in a mental state unlike anything he’d ever been through.

“I was just hit with a flurry of events,” Gibson says. “Mentally, It just took away my ability to workout. I was suffering from depression and anxiety. Honestly, basketball was my sanctuary, but I couldn’t even do that. […] I really got to the point where being alive wasn’t something I wanted anymore.”

Gibson really hasn’t had a chance to come out and discuss a number of topics, but in a long discussion with DIME, he goes in-depth about what really kept him out of basketball, the feeling of being mentored by LeBron James, his new outlook on life, and much more.