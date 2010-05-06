Danny Ainge fined $25,000 for throwing a towel

The NBA sent a clear message to Danny Ainge and any other front-office executive who wants to sit amongst the “regular” folk at a game: Just because you’re with the fans doesn’t mean you get to act like one.
After Ainge was seen tossing a towel in the air while Cleveland’s J.J. Hickson shot free throws during Game 2 of Celtics/Cavs — an old-school trick that can draw a player on the bench a technical if he’s caught — he was fined $25,000 by the League for “creating an unauthorized distraction” and “conduct detrimental to the game.”
Ainge had earlier apologized in the Boston Herald. “What I’m most regretful about is that our team is playing well and people are talking about a towel being thrown,” Ainge said. “I shouldn’t draw attention away from our team like that. It was unprofessional. It’s not something I’ll lose a lot of sleep over.”
The towel incident didn’t have any impact on the game itself — the Celtics were well on their way to a blowout win — which makes it even more curious why Ainge would even do it. Had the game been in Boston, nobody would have noticed since every other person sitting behind the basket would have been waving their arms and clapping Thundersticks to throw Hickson off. But since the game was in Cleveland, Ainge stood out from the crowd. Clearly the competitor in him hasn’t gone away.
Way to get hard on these infractions of the rules Stern!
Now, how about you fucking do something about the idiot refs fucking games up?
“conduct detrimental to the game.”
That should cover the fines for some of the fucking bogus calls those Refs are making.
total bullshit fine. Pull your fucking head out of your ass stern!
After four scandals as a referee, including “the worst foul call ever in the NBA” , why is Joey Crawford still getting to referee playoff games.
The only explanation I can think of is that he’s one of the referees that Stern trusts to ensure the “right” outcome.
Why would it be more “curious” as to why Ainge would do it? He said why in the damn article:
“I was having fun with the hecklers and the crowd that was sitting around me,” Ainge said during an interview on Boston sports radio station WEEI.
In other words… it was Danny Ainge having a Danny Ainge moment. I hated that twerp when he was playing. Horry throwing the towel in his face when Ainge was the friggin coach. Him biting some dude. He was a straight pest.
So it’s a blow out. The Cleveland fans are sitting there watching their team get beat and Danny Friggin Ainge is sitting right by you. So you heckle his ass. Ainge is watching his team take home court advantage and he’s feeling damn good. So… you have a little fun. Which I’m sure it all was. Yep… Ainge is an ass.
But damn… it’s really not a big friggin deal.
** Well, not exactly a blow out… but a really good Celtics win.
And also… Post #1 is 100% on point. :)
Ill take posts 1,4 & 5 lol
@ AB
I know you were going to post this when i read it this morning..
Still not a big deal lol..
when has anyone expressed anger about the fact that front office members get too into the game? rarely if ever. and that makes me want to know: why is the league discouraging front office employees from showing emotion? it didnt disrupt the game and furthermore the one complaint that can be applied to most high ranking team staff is generally the polar opposite. maybe this is only where i live, but ive often heard people say they wouldnt mind some emotion out of kevin pritchard and paul allen. maybe its just me.
Horry throws a towel in his face and Ainge looks like the moron. fast forward and Ainge throws the towel and he still looks like the moron. I therefore conclude, Ainge is a moron.
What is it with Ainge and towels…?
B.S….He’s just having fun. This is big-ass deal being made of nothing. It ain’t like Ainge is throwing sh!t at the players on the court. Y’all let a whole section of a stadium boom those thundersticks, but a owner can’t even toss a towel up in the air? What is this, golf?