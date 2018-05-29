Getty Image

One day after the Boston Celtics were eliminated from the playoffs, general manager Danny Ainge made it clear not to expect the fireworks he’s promised in years past.

After spending the last few summers chasing the likes of Kevin Durant, Ainge put together a roster ready to contend with Al Horford, Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving leading the way. When Hayward and Irving were lost for the season though, it was Horford and their back-to-back No. 3 overall picks Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum leading an improbable run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

After falling just one win short of sending LeBron James home from the playoffs (and possibly ending his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers), Ainge faces an offseason with plenty of franchise-altering decisions.

If Boston opts to, it can run back its Eastern Conference Finals team, while adding All-Stars Hayward and Irving to the mix. Some have questioned if the Celtics should trade Irving, opting instead to build around the less expensive and more defensively-equipped Terry Rozier. Other questions have arisen on what Hayward could command in a trade after Brown and Tatum rose to the challenge throughout Boston’s playoff push.