After years of their fans pleading with them to make a major change in the front office, the Wizards finally did so, firing longtime president Ernie Grunfeld at the end of another disappointing season in Washington.

In the weeks since that firing, things have been quiet in the nation’s capital on their front office search, but on Tuesday, there were finally a pair of names who we now know to be targets. According to Candace Buckner of The Washington Post, Danny Ferry interviewed for their vacant front-office job on Tuesday.