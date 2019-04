Getty Image

The Ernie Grunfeld era in Washington, D.C. has come to an end. According to multiple media reports, Grunfeld, a longtime executive with the Wizards who joined the front office back in 2003, has been let go by the franchise. The first report came via Marc Stein of the New York Times, and was soon confirmed by a number of others.

Eventually, the news was confirmed by the team, which put out a statement saying Grunfeld’s tenure was over.