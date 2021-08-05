After the initial frenzy of the first few hours of free agency, things have slowed considerably in the world of NBA transactions, but a pair of important deals got done on Wednesday.

First was Spencer Dinwiddie’s sign-and-trade finally getting completed with the Nets and Wizards, as Washington finishes its roster overhaul after the Russell Westbrook trade (which the Dinwiddie deal became a part of). Later that night, word emerged from Harrison Sanford of NBC Sports Philly and confirmed by Marc Stein, that Danny Green was returning to the Sixers on a two-year, $20 million deal that will allow the Sixeers to, effectively, run it back with their squad that earned the East’s 1-seed but came up short in the playoffs, losing to the Hawks in the second round.

League source confirms the enclosed @HarrisonSanford report that Danny Green is re-signing with the Sixers. https://t.co/PNPkFAiBdp — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 5, 2021

It is a straight two-year deal as well, per Adrian Wojnarowski, as there are no team or player options for 2022-23.

No options on the two-year, $20M deal that will keep Danny Green with the 76ers, his agent Raymond Brothers of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 5, 2021

Retaining Green was always part of the Sixers plan, but it was a matter of whether the two sides could figure out the price tag to keep him around. They found that middle ground at $10 million per year, and it allows Philly to bring back their 3-and-D ace for another season. Green gave the Sixers exactly what they wanted a year ago, shooting 40.5 percent from three, while averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 28 minutes per game.

Now that Philly has held serve in free agency aside from shuffling Andre Drummond in for Dwight Howard at backup center and letting George Hill walk, the question is what they’ll do with regards to the Ben Simmons trade front. Their asking price has led to executives calling it “outlandish,” but as the season approaches, we’ll see if they get more determined to move their star by moving closer to what other teams see as Simmons’ value and make a real significant move as the East around them continues loading up.