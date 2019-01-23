Getty Image

Darius Garland enrolled at Vanderbilt as a highly touted, five-star prospect and, in the early days of his college basketball career, the freshman point guard looked the part of a high-end player. Unfortunately, Garland’s debut season was cut short after only five games when a left knee injury sidelined him for the duration of the campaign.

When the injury surfaced in late November, there was speculation that Garland would never again suit up for the Commodores. On Tuesday, that became reality when he announced his intention to withdraw from school and declare for the 2019 NBA Draft.