Projected Lottery Pick Darius Garland Will Withdraw From Vanderbilt And Enter The 2019 NBA Draft

01.22.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Darius Garland enrolled at Vanderbilt as a highly touted, five-star prospect and, in the early days of his college basketball career, the freshman point guard looked the part of a high-end player. Unfortunately, Garland’s debut season was cut short after only five games when a left knee injury sidelined him for the duration of the campaign.

When the injury surfaced in late November, there was speculation that Garland would never again suit up for the Commodores. On Tuesday, that became reality when he announced his intention to withdraw from school and declare for the 2019 NBA Draft.

Around The Web

TAGS2019 NBA DraftDarius GarlandVANDERBILT COMMODORES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP