NBA Mock Draft 2019: Full Steam Ahead To June

Getty Image

College football season, aside from the national title game between Alabama and Clemson, is essentially over. The NFL will have the headlines in the sports world for the new few weeks as the Super Bowl approaches, but football is about to give way to basketball.

The calendar flipped to 2019 and, in the NBA, there are story lines every single day that make the news cycle both difficult to follow and intriguing. At the college level, conference play is heating up and, after the dead period that is the holidays (with final exams cramping everyone’s style), marquee match-ups and prime pre-draft evaluation situations are developing.

To put it plainly, it is officially NBA Draft season. Yes, we’ve been monitoring college prospects since the ball was tipped in November and, in truth, things began well before that with camp settings and the EYBL/AAU circuit. Still, it is time to put the pedal to the metal, meaning the unveiling of another mock draft.

Our first installment scratched the surface, but with more data available, let’s roll through the 30-team first round projection as of early January.

*Note: Draft order using FiveThirtyEight projection as of Jan. 3*