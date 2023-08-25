Playoff Lessons: Can Darius Garland Play Like A Star All Of The Time?

Among the four members of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ core, Darius Garland authored the finest showing in their five-game, first-round flameout against the New York Knicks this past spring. After a torrid Game 1 performance, Donovan Mitchell’s jumper turned cold and he broke down defensively. Evan Mobley struggled mightily as a scorer and short-roll conductor. Jarrett Allen’s rebounding and defensive positioning were constant thorns in the side of Cleveland’s efforts.

Despite some issues, Garland acclimated himself fairly well in his introduction to playoff basketball. As New York engulfed him offensively and hunted him defensively, he averaged 20.6 points (56.6 percent true shooting), 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

The problem, though, was an inconsistent footprint. Garland endured lengthy stretches of muted impact. Nobody was a bigger victim of the team’s shoebox floor-spacing or Mobley and Allen’s regression in the first round than Garland. This is not to absolve him of any problems, but to note that many of Mitchell, Mobley, and Allen’s nosedives were less about the spacing shortcomings and more about areas they must remedy on their own.

Moving forward, he and the Cavs must build a roster and individual skillset to avoid the long periods of hibernation — they seem to have taken this lesson to heart by adding Max Strus and Georges Niang this summer. He is too good and too integral to their success. Against the Knicks, their offense faltered for numerous reasons, including Garland being relegated to bystander or neutralized option across possessions. That cannot be a recurring theme as they carve out permanent residence in the playoffs over the next handful of seasons.

When Cleveland aimed to involve Mobley in ball-screens, New York trapped the initiator, usually Garland, with Julius Randle. That left Mobley in 4-on-3s. I’ve previously talked about the imperative nature of his improvement in those spots. But the Knicks prompted them because it directed offense away from Garland without fear of consequence, assuming the likelihood of at least one non-shooter stationed around the perimeter that could be ignored to close off Mobley’s room inside.

Those traps and Mitchell Robinson’s willingness to play near the level are a major reason Garland’s pull-up three-point volume fell from 20.6 percent in the regular season to 11.3 percent in round one. His spot-up triple opportunities jumped to 26.3 percent from 15.5 percent, but the inability to bend defenses with the threat of pull-up shooting in high pick-and-rolls quelled some of his impact as a creator. That, along with New York’s range and length bombarding his dribble-drive pursuits, illuminates the slide of his playmaking numbers during the playoffs (32.8 percent assist rate down to 22.9 percent; 12.2 percent turnover rate up to 16.1 percent).

Typically, in these scenarios, he could seamlessly shift into an off-ball role. Among bona fide offensive engines, he’s a premier off-ball player in the league, sprinting into movement jumpers, reading and utilizing screens cunningly, and working off the catch absent a hiccup. In spurts, this tactic played out wonderfully for Cleveland. His third quarter explosion in Game 4, when he spammed handoffs en route to 11 points and five dimes, exemplifies the appeal of Garland off the ball.

Yet New York’s physicality — namely from RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley — and Cleveland’s clunky spacing wore him down and made it challenging to start so many possessions simply trying to get the ball in the point guard’s hands. Can he follow Stephen Curry’s lead and learn to disregard all that physicality while still thriving as an off-ball cog who rocks on the ball? Curry is better and bigger than him, though his development curve should remain relevant.