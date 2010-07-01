Darko agrees to $20 million deal with Minnesota

For a guy who has never felt at home in the NBA thus far in his career, Darko Milicic looks like he will be staying in America after all. The Wolves and Darko have reportedly agreed on a 4-year, $20 million deal, keeping Darko in Minnesota where he finished last season. This is a dramatic turn of events for Milicic, who was expected to go back to Europe this summer, but endeared himself to coach Kurt Rambis and GM David Kahn.

For one of the biggest draft busts in history, seeing Darko get $5 million a year is shocking to say the least. Kahn, always going against common sense, must see something in Darko that the Pistons, Knicks, Grizzlies, and Magic never saw in his first seven years. Kahn has said he sees Darko’s return as a big factor in whether Al Jefferson will still be with the team next year, so in case there was any doubt, Jefferson is now officially on the trading block.

In addition to giving Darko this obscene deal, Kahn also gave former second-round pick Nikola Pekovic a 3-year, $13 million deal last night. These two have effectively diminished the Wolves cap room to around $5 million, ruining their chances of acquiring even the slightest of stars in this free agent class.