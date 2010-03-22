Darko isn’t done yet

The best thing about being tall, at least semi-talented, and relatively young in the NBA — well, besides the obvious — is that somebody is always willing to take a chance on you.
Exhibit A would be Darko Milicic. By almost every measure, Darko’s career has been a complete bust. He’ll never live down the fact that he was drafted ahead of Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade in the ’03 Draft. (Even second-round pick Matt Bonner has provided more bang for the buck than Darko.) And while the Big Four of that ’03 class, which also includes LeBron James, have gone on to win NBA championships, Olympic gold medals, MVPs and scoring titles, Darko has career averages of 5.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. At his best he’s been a decent backup center, but for the most part has been a regular punchline.
Still, Darko is on his fifth NBA team for two reasons: First, because four other teams gave up on him, but more importantly, because he’s 24 years old and seven feet tall, meaning another chance is right around the corner.
But maybe he won’t need one now. Since coming to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a mid-season trade, Darko has actually been pretty solid. Although the Wolves have lost 12 of the 13 games Darko has appeared in with them, he’s averaged 6.2 points and 5.8 rebounds as a part-time starter. Against the Lakers over the weekend he put up 16 points and 12 boards; in another game he scored 12 against San Antonio; and he had 12 rebounds against Denver. Five times he’s pulled down eight or more rebounds, and three times he’s blocked three or more shots in a game with Minnesota. And one night against Dallas, coach Kurt Rambis kept Darko on the court in crunch time over double-double machine Kevin Love because he felt Darko had a better chance at guarding Dirk Nowitzki effectively.
When he was rotting on the Knicks bench earlier this season, Darko seemed like a lock to leave the NBA behind after his contract ran out this summer and return to Europe. But now he’s thinking of sticking around, even settling down in Minnesota.
“All I’m looking for is a good chance to play,” Darko told the St. Paul Pioneer Press recently. “If they tell me how I fit in, I’ll come back. I like it here.”
Darko is never going to be an All-Star, and he might not even be a solid NBA starter. But there is a place for him in the League. After all, he’s still tall, he’s still somewhat talented, and he’s still young.
What is Darko’s ceiling as an NBA player at this point? Would you want him on your team for the right price next season?
Darko is an example of how a mentally soft player can get utterly ruined by going into the wrong situation. Detroit was the wrong situation for him, not to mention Larry Brown (fairly sure it was him) wouldn’t even give him the time of day if Darko asked. Darko could have been pretty sweet IMO, his basic skill set was there, and he’s got good potential physically. Being labeled “the human victory cigar” in the first few months of being with a team could fuck you up though.
Look at other mentally weak guys who had potential coming in and were completely destroyed while being rooks. Michael Jordan completely ruined Kwame Brown. I heard that Pavel Padukski guy who was 7’6 had some pretty amazing potential, but just got raped him practices until he couldn’t function.
Also averaging 5.8 boards this season: Rudy Gay, Roy Hibbert, Carl Landry, and Antonio McDyess. Just sayin.
Anyone who has played ball beyond high school knows that you have two types of coaches: (1) shrinkers, and (2) stretchers.
Shrinker coaches wear down players physically and/or mentally. Stretchers do the opposite, they build up players mentally and physically.
Darko is not the first player to enter the league with extraordinarily high expectations placed on him. He fell into the doom cycle when he didn’t meet those expectations, where each successive franchise his and their expectation of him.
Rambis is giving Darko all the encouragement that he needs. It’s all a fairly low risk and high reward situation for all concerned. If Darko has the potential to thrive in the NBA, it will become clear in the closing days of the season. So far, there appears to be some upside.
Too bad the D-League didn’t have the true minor league farm system it has now when Darko was a rook, maybe he wouldn’t be as fucked up…
And with new stars like Tyreke, Steph Curry and Jennings, will Thabeet be the next Darko…?
Darko’s ceiling:
Jim McIlvane at the peak of his powers.
That would be a BIG step up
finally some Darko love!
A lot of people label him a bust in his first year right away because D-wade, Chris Bosh and Melo came after him on the draft boards. This doesn’t make sense. You’re not a bust simply if you’re outperformed by the best players in the L. Also you aren’t necessarily a bust if you can’t crack rotation on a championship squad as a 17-18 year old foreign rookie with a coach like Brown at the helm.
Labeling him a bust right away really wasn’t fair and definitely messed with his psyche. Heck I can’t think of any young big man with a worse situation in his first few years that had some promise beyond “he’s tall”
Yes, his numbers are low and given his potential you could label him as a bust.
But, his potential isn’t gone:
At 24-25, he could easily turn it around. You don’t get drafted (even by accident) over an NCAA stud like Melo, without some serious upside. legit 7 footer with court vision, some range and was only 17 coming into the L.
I’ve never heard anyone definitively say Darko CAN’T play at this level. He’s not too short, and apparently he can actually defend unlike other Euro guys. (maybe not athletic enough but he blocks shots) also, he was on NBA highlights some games ago for his touch pass to Klove. (just saying)
It doesn’t stop there. Reports from Orlando and in Minnesota rave about his skill set and basketball IQ. Guys like Klove are giving him props as well. (just saying you didn’t hear this kinda thing about Patrick Obryant…ever)
For these reasons you can argue he’s not a bust, but simply very perplexing.
He didn’t get injured (like Jonathan Bender) and he also didn’t stop caring and start collecting checks (like a lot of busts, heck in fact I’d say his sub par play is endemic of frustration at wanting to contribute and play) we also have no proof he’s not skilled enough either.
Interesting points, haslem. Obviously a little “glass is half full”, but it’s a nice day out, so I’ll bite.
Darko was simply not given a chance to develop. Here’s another aspect of the Wade, Melo, & Bosh argument: Who’s to say that they would’ve been stars in Detroit? Even after Dwyane Wade put Marquette on the map, he was still unheralded. He had to change positions, from small forward to the guard positions. He needed to play and since Larry Brown doesn’t play rookies, Wade probably wouldn’t be in league now if he went to Detroit. Hell, if Pat Riley was coaching instead of Stan Van Gundy, Wade likely would’ve been just another dude too since Riley avoids playing rookies too. Look at how long it’s taken Carmelo to at least not get caught doing something stupid. Between the weed bust, the punch and run incident, and the Snitchin’ video, Melo probably wouldn’t have been a star either. Bosh was in the same spot as Wade and needed time to become what he is now. Every player needs opportunity and touches to produce and Darko simply got shorted. I think he may wind up being at least a starter if the damage could be undone but I’m not sure if a U.S. team will do that since he’s been labelled as a malcontent when the truth was that he got mindfucked by Larry Brown. Great coach but he does have a healthy asshole resume and isn’t exactly well-adjusted.
@dagwaller
I know it seems far fetched but I believe things could be different for Darko.
@Promoman,I dunno if guys like Dwade and Melo would have responded as poorly to Larry Brown. but they definitely wouldn’t have produced like they did in Denver and Miami for sure. Bosh is a little more likely. Position wise also. Switch Darko with Bosh and who knows. (Although I think it’s safe to say save for some hugeee butterfly effect style aberration Bosh in any number of universes would have a better career than Darko)
I think some of it is big man bias also.
A guard can get limited minutes but in those limited minutes he will never be instructed to simply “rebound, box out and defend” Big men are a little bit more at the mercy of there coaches and play makers to get touches sometimes.
If a player like Darko is going to be effective he needs to be engaged on offence, maybe get on the high post or be allowed to work with his guy down low. you can just tell if you watch him play this guy wants/needs touches. even in minny I think it would be interesting if he got more that 4-5 shots a game who knows what would happen. he’s never had a season where he got to play, make mistakes and even take a bad shot or two and learn from it
[www.youtube.com]
enough said!
Anyone remember the olympics when LB coached…Melo didn’t even get off the bench…
So yeah…I don’t think anyone could have came into that Detroit situation and done anything…
@NBAQueen
funny thing is if you look at the sidebar there are links to videos of Darko Dunking on Tim Duncan and Alonzo Morning, even blocking Kobe.
I think the frustrating thing is that this guy has a good amount of game. I think that’s what’s frustrating him also he wants to play and loves the game.
true he doesn’t want to be a bit player, but I dunno how much I can fault him for that. I think he feels he can be a major player in the NBA.
@haslem
everyone has fleeting moments of glory especially in the world of professional sports. Milicic clearly lacks consistency, maybe that’s his downfall or perhaps that he was drafted in one of the most “talent rich” NBA drafts?
second only to LBJ, and ahead of stat sheet stuffers like Dwade.
but to me a true athlete is defined by the sportsman like behavior or in darko’s case lack of???
no disrespect to his potential but being that vulgar!?!?
it makes LBJ’s refusal to shake hands with the magic last year look like “no biggie”.
Being 7 feet tall is a gift. Now all Darko really has to ask himself is, does he want to do good in this league and be willing to do whatever it takes? I don’t see that he improves any aspect of his game every year or even show up in better physical shape. A lot of 7 feet guys just go to the NBA for money and they get there because 7 foot centers are rarity now adays. He is the white Jerome James.
Look at Bynum, when he first came to the league he was clumsy as hell. He’s not that athletic but the pure size and length he’s got plus his willingness to learn how to play hard in the post is very evident in his solid numbers.
Bye bye, Darko. You’re not good enough because you don’t have the mentality. There must be hundreds of thousands of seven-footers in their mid twenties on this globe, and I reckon ninety percent of them apply themselves with greater gusto than does Darko Milicic, whatever they may be doing for a crust. Four-plus teams is no accident.
I think the Knicks really screwed Darko over this season. When they made that trade it looked like it would work for both parties and then D’Antoni kept on the bench. This despite having an undersized non center playing in that spot. I thought Darko would have gotten starters minutes blocking shots and playing interior defence…. None of the situations he has been in have been ideal, The Pistons didn’t need him and Larry Brown didn’t like him, He was never gonna be more than a backup to D12 with the Magic and Injuries plagued his time in Memphis. New York looked to be the perfect match… I’m glad he’s getting minutes in Minny, he’s still only 24 and I believe given a shot he can contribute in this league.
if Darko stay focused in Minny, he’ll get the minutes there. When he was first signed you could honestly believe the minny coach when he said he wanted Darko there and he’s been consistent with that because Darkos getting minutes.
when he came to Detroit, he joined a veteran contender team. It’s hard to develop when the team is concerned with the championship. darko was an afterthought.
@NBAqueen
that’s true. he shoulnd’t have responded like that, he’s kind of an angry guy from what I hear. But I’d probably be pissed off if my career path was the same as his. he was even younger then than he is now.
Nevetheless, at least he is passionate about the game (i.e. un Jerome James like)
At least he can play.
@NBAqueen
you’re right about the post-match interview – it was terrible. The fact, however, is that it is quite meaningless and does not give you a true picture of this guys at all. He can play basketball, and play it well. He only made a mistake to go to NBA too young and the circumstances he found himself in were just too much to handle. Some of the best European players of all time never joined the NBA, simply by choice, but Darko thought he would be one of the star players in the NBA. Why not? He can certainly play on par with the likes of Dirk and Pau, and no one questions their abilities today, right?
Says Mikica:
“Why not? (Darko) can certainly play on par with the likes of Dirk and Pau, and no one questions their abilities today, right?”
That’s just friggin’ bananas right there. He’s done. No good. Get over him.