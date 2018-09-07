Getty Image

J.R. Smith might just have the biggest blunder of the past NBA season to his name, but one person who worked closely with him in recent years thinks that slip-up is a symptom of a larger issue. That issue isn’t that Smith doesn’t care or doesn’t try, but other things that were going on that have impacted what he does on the floor.

Smith essentially threw away Game 1 of the NBA Finals in June, though he appears to have put that well behind him as he is wont to do. Things don’t bother Smith much, and his seemingly carefree attitude is a big part of what makes him so unique and has given him the ability to overcome a lot of things. But former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin says that lackadaisical style may help him forget past mistakes on the court, but he can’t simply overcome everything happening on and off the court.

Griffin isn’t currently working in the NBA but his insights have become valuable as an analyst this past year, especially since he had a huge working knowledge of one of the more fascinating teams in the league. But with LeBron gone from Cleveland, what’s left of his former team looks in for a much bleaker season than the long string of NBA Finals appearances with James on the roster.