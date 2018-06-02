J.R. Smith Admits He Wasn’t ‘Sure Of Anything’ At The End Of Regulation In Game 1

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
06.02.18 49 mins ago

Getty Image

J.R. Smith messed up. He might not say exactly what happened at the end of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but if he acted differently in the final seconds, the Cleveland Cavaliers might be up 1-0 in their fourth straight Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Smith seemingly thought the Cavs were up when he rebounded a missed George Hill free throw with the score tied, and what followed was one of the more inexplicable things that’s happened in an NBA season filled with weirdness. We’re now firmly in the run-up to Game 2 of the series, but Smith is still having to answer for himself and what happened at the end of Game 1.

On Saturday, Smith said he’s no longer sure what he was thinking in the final moments of the fourth quarter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA Finals2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSJR SMITHLeBron James

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 4 days ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP