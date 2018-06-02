Getty Image

J.R. Smith messed up. He might not say exactly what happened at the end of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but if he acted differently in the final seconds, the Cleveland Cavaliers might be up 1-0 in their fourth straight Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Smith seemingly thought the Cavs were up when he rebounded a missed George Hill free throw with the score tied, and what followed was one of the more inexplicable things that’s happened in an NBA season filled with weirdness. We’re now firmly in the run-up to Game 2 of the series, but Smith is still having to answer for himself and what happened at the end of Game 1.

On Saturday, Smith said he’s no longer sure what he was thinking in the final moments of the fourth quarter.