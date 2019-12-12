The Davis Bertans Revolution Is Upon Us

In the middle of Davis Bertans’ record-setting night, Bradley Beal had to be resuscitated. Bertans had just made his sixth 3-pointer of the evening, while being fouled in the act, and the Washington Wizards bench lost its collective mind, and evidently, its pulse.

Rui had to resuscitate Beal after Bertans hit his 6th three 😂 pic.twitter.com/BRYQuImbfb — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) December 11, 2019

The Wizards were perhaps the most depressing team in the NBA to watch last season. They lost John Wall to a season-ending injury, had a trade derailed by mistaken identity, dumped two of their core young players, and played out the end of the year with a roster full of ball hogs. This season projected to be nearly as dispiriting, but instead, Washington leaned into one end of the floor and has been one of the most exciting offenses in the league. At the heart of that unexpected transformation is one of the breakout players of the year, Bertans.

Bertans was somewhat of an afterthought among the Wizards’ offseason acquisitions, which is par for the course for how his NBA career has transpired. He was ostensibly a throw-in with Kawhi Leonard when Indiana traded both of their draft rights to San Antonio for George Hill on 2011 draft night. This offseason, he came to Washington in a salary dump from the Spurs, who needed to clear space to sign Marcus Morris. Morris ended up reneging and joining the New York Knicks, so the Spurs were down two forwards for their trouble. But at this point, Bertans’ play begs the question: should San Antonio have prioritized him over Morris in the first place?

Bertans has been a literal framethrower over the past few weeks. His eight 3-pointers against the Hornets Tuesday were a career-high, along with his 32 points, but Bertans has been inching towards those marks for a month. Since Nov. 17, he has scored double digits in 12 of 13 games, including seven outings of at least 20 points. His game isn’t that complicated – he takes threes. A lot of them.

Look at the pure goodness of this shot chart.

What’s crazy is that Bertans’ looks are getting more and more open as the year goes on. Through Nov. 16, 55% of Bertans’ shots were classified as open or wide open. That number has jumped to 63% over his last 13 games. Even as his profile increases and his shot-making improves, defenses still make the mistake of collapsing into the paint and leaving him open. The number of defenders who continue to go under on screens and fail to close out hard on Bertans is staggering.