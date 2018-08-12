Deandre Ayton Drew Himself Dunking On Joel Embiid On A Trading Card

Panini on Twitter

Joel Embiid has quickly become the troll king of the NBA in his career. He’s used Instagram locations, subtweets and all kinds of smack talk on and off the court to make a name for himself among fans and players beyond being one of the league’s most dominant big men.

Embiid has spent the summer dunking on random people throughout the streets of Philadelphia as he’s essentially healthy during the offseason for the first time in his NBA career. But it looks like a rookie is looking forward to putting him on a poster. Or, well, at least a trading card.

At the annual Panini NBA rookie photo shoot on Sunday, where rookies get to draw their own trading cards, Deandre Ayton turned the tables on Embiid and did some trolling of his own. The Arizona standout drew himself dunking on Embiid, and Panini shared his artwork on Twitter.