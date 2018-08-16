Deandre Ayton And Mo Bamba Dancing To ‘Call Me Maybe’ Is The Best Possible August NBA Video

#2018 NBA Draft
08.15.18 28 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s August in America, and the start of the start of the NBA season is still almost two months away. In other words, the midsummer malaise is setting in for hoops fans.

Thanks to Rockets GM Daryl Morey and an increasingly high-sodium C.J. McCollum, however, it actually wasn’t too bad for a random Wednesday in the middle of the month. Morey, for his part, laid out his (predictably) analytical take on why he thinks LeBron is the GOAT (and why the debate isn’t especially close, as far as he’s concerned), while C.J.’s “ring-chasing” aversion choked back to life for one final gasp via a Chinese television appearance.

But since it’s the summer, we could also use something a little less cerebral, and the young fellas around the league typically have us covered in that department. To that end, we are happy to present to you Deandre Ayton and Mo Bamba dancing to the 2012 Carly Rae Jepsen classic “Call Me Maybe” at the rookie photo shoot.

