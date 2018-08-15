C.J. McCollum Finds It ‘Disgusting’ When Players Join The Warriors To Win A Ring

C.J. McCollum is on the list of NBA players who have zero issue speaking out when they see something happening around the league that they don’t like. Take, for instance, his back-and-forth with Kevin Durant earlier this summer, which included McCollum’s thoughts on Durant joining the Golden State Warriors in free agency.

McCollum isn’t relenting in his criticism of the Warriors, especially when players decide they want to go there to get a ring. He didn’t call out Durant or someone like DeMarcus Cousins specifically, but during an appearance on Central China Television, McCollum made it clear he hates it when players head to the Bay Area.

