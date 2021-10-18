Not Paying Deandre Ayton Is A Step Back For The Suns’ Culture Reset

For years, Deandre Ayton was harshly and unreasonably compared to what he wasn’t: Luka Doncic and Trae Young. Then, suddenly, he became an integral member of the Western Conference-winning Phoenix Suns. He authored two-way dominance against the reigning champs, Los Angeles Lakers. He posed issues for MVP Nikola Jokic. He feasted inside against the Los Angeles Clippers’ small-ball brigade.

By the second half of the season, Ayton was a marvelous pick-and-roll defender, an elite play-finisher, and excellent rebounder. For the betterment of the team, he sacrificed counting stats and starred in his role, the latter of which emerged as a tagline of sorts for him down the stretch. Many top picks whose play is juxtaposed with All-Star ball-handlers racking up nightly double-doubles might not embrace that.

And yet, the reward for his admirable selflessness and growth is to play out the final year of his rookie contract, and pursue a new deal next summer. Every night, he will suit up and risk injury without the safety net of another contract, all because he’s beholden to the financial preferences of an exorbitant billionaire.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ayton and the Suns ended extension talks ahead of Monday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline without reaching an agreement. Ayton rightfully wanted the max. Owner Robert Sarver refused to grant it. Sure, Ayton will probably receive a max contract next summer, whether it’s Phoenix outright or the organization matching another team’s offer, but this is a matter of principle and acknowledging the human aspect of sports. Sarver is disregarding relationships. He’s jeopardizing an environment that has been lauded for its culture since head coach Monty Williams took over following years of dysfunction fueled in part by Sarver’s previous ineptitude.

Ayton took a backseat and welcomed the grunge work of NBA basketball. He posted career-lows in points per game (14.4) and usage rate (16 percent). After frequenting midrange jumpers his first two seasons, perhaps in the hope of stretching out beyond the arc, he largely excised those shots from his profile. He guarded three top-10 superstars across four playoff series. He played his absolute tail off to try and deliver the Suns a title.

Some may try to justify this move by referencing Ayton’s struggles in the NBA Finals. Maintaining such prolific impact in that context simply cannot be threshold for a 22-year-old in his third season, tasked with containing Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is en route to one of the greatest careers in league history. If that’s the bar, almost every player in the NBA fails to meet it.

What’s more is even if you don’t deem Ayton to be the caliber of guys at similar price points, which is roughly the 40th-highest-paid player, he has another year to reach that level (at worst, he’s already close). Given how much he’s developed and altered his game since entering the NBA, future growth should be expected. He recently turned 23. Who he was in July 2021 will not be who he is in October 2022 when a new deal begins.

Sarver should reward Ayton for his vast, difficult improvements and commit to him long-term. Affirm your belief in him and the team’s title aspirations. Relationships matter and this was a golden chance to strengthen one. Sarver bungled it, seemingly because of greed.