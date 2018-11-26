Deandre Ayton Is On Pace For An Historic Rookie Season

Getty Image

Deandre Ayton has some heavy expectations in his rookie year with the Suns. When a player is drafted No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft, there’s a sense that they need to come in and contribute immediately. The Suns are desperate for high impact young players they can rely on in the future to pair with Devin Booker in hopes of building the foundation of a contender.

Luckily, that’s exactly what Ayton has been for them through the first quarter of his first NBA season. The Suns big man is going out there and showing an incredible ability at getting to the rim. He knows where to get his money and while there’s potential at him expanding his game farther out that isn’t necessary. Look at his shot chart for this season. He knows where the easy points reside.