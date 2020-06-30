As the NBA’s Orlando bubble approaches, discussion persists on how COVID-19 might impact the proceedings. For the Brooklyn Nets, the endeavor was already a bit strange given the team’s (extreme) unlikelihood to make a real run in the NBA Playoffs, especially with both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant unable to play for injury-related reasons. From there, the Nets will be without Wilson Chandler as they head to Florida and, on Monday, ace guard Spencer Dinwiddie announced that he is symptomatic after a positive COVID-19 test and his status for the restart remains uncertain.

On Monday evening, things became even more perilous for the Nets from a basketball standpoint, with veteran center DeAndre Jordan announcing that he will not be going to Orlando after a positive test.

Found out last night and confirmed again today that I’ve tested positive for Covid while being back in market. As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season. — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) June 30, 2020

Even without a positive test, it is impossible to blame any player for not wanting to participate in Orlando. That is particularly the case for players on teams that have no realistic chance to compete for championship glory, and the Nets now have endured a handful of positive tests, dating all the way back to Durant and others in March. In one frank tweet, Jordan announced that the Nets will be even more short-handed when the team takes the floor in the bubble.

Brooklyn does have Jarrett Allen to deploy as a starting center but, with Jordan and Chandler out, the team’s depth in the frontcourt is compromised. The Nets do have a cushion when pursuing a spot in the playoffs and there is at least some equity in making the postseason but, other than that, there isn’t a lot for Brooklyn to play for and Jordan is perhaps making the prudent decision as a result.