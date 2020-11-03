Getty Image
Mark Cuban Shared An Update On Delonte West For Good Vibes On Election Day

It’s been a long and difficult journey for Delonte West since his NBA days. Several years ago, photos emerged of West that appeared to show him homeless and panhandling, causing great concern among his friends, former teammates, and coaches, many of whom were aware of the various struggles he’s faced with mental health and substance use issues throughout his life.

West has long suffered from bipolar disorder, an illness that plagued him during his playing days and has carried over into his life after basketball. Last month, new photos cropped up on Twitter that seemed to indicate that West was once again in a possibly dangerous situation.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban caught wind of this and quickly promised to come to West’s aid. Since then, Cuban has reunited West with his family and paid for him to enter a drug rehabilitation center. On Tuesday, Cuban Tweeted out an update on his progress, with photographs that show West looking happy and healthy at the recovery center.

West last played in the NBA in the 2012 season when he was with the Mavs. He played a total of eight seasons in the league before his struggles derailed his career. We can only hope that West keeps making progress in his recovery, as he’s been fortunate to have so many friends and fans who care about his well-being and have proactive about getting him on the right track.

