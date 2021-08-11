DeMar DeRozan’s trade to the Chicago Bulls became official on Wednesday. While the move was reported a little more than a week ago while DeRozan was still technically an unrestricted free agent, but now, all the various hurdles have been cleared and the sign-and-trade that will net him $85 million over three years is all done.

It’s a fascinating move, as DeRozan is the cherry on top of what has been an extremely active Bulls offseason — in addition to the former San Antonio Spurs standout, Chicago has worked hard to bolster its frontcourt by bringing in Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. And to his credit, DeRozan seems pretty happy about his new digs, as he responded to the move becoming official by posting the iconic intro video that played before the starters were announced for the Michael Jordan-era Bulls.

The video still is, and always will be, the coolest thing that has ever existed. Anyway, thanks to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, we also learned DeRozan’s jersey number in Chicago — with the No. 10 that he’s worn throughout his career retired by the franchise, DeRozan will pull a Spinal Tap and turn things up to 11.

The DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade to Chicago has officially been completed and he will wear No. 11, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 11, 2021

There is legitimate buzz around the Bulls doing something this year following an offseason that featured a number of win-now moves, with DeRozan right at the center of everything.