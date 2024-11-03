It was a night for celebration in Toronto, as the Raptors retired the iconic number 15 worn by Vince Carter. And to put a cherry on top of what was a joyous evening in the 6, the Raptors were able to pick up a thrilling, 131-128 win over the Sacramento Kings in overtime, thanks to a 31-point outing by RJ Barrett.

Playing the Kings meant that another Toronto legend, DeMar DeRozan, was back in town. Drake, unsurprisingly, was also there, which set up a pretty funny back-and-forth. While sitting in the broadcast booth, Drake expressed that he does not want DeRozan to get a banner, saying “If you ever put a DeRozan banner up, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself.”

Now, it’s unclear if this is serious or a joke, but it’s worth remembering that DeRozan was in the music video for Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” and appeared on stage at The Pop Out while Lamar performed the song at the height of his feud with Drake earlier this year. And after the game, DeRozan got asked about Drake’s comments and had a simple response before getting up and walking away.

“He gonna have a long way to climb to take it down,” DeRozan said. “So, tell him good luck.”

It’s worth mentioning that when DeRozan was asked about the Drake-Kendrick feud, he said that “Drake’s still my man, still my man, none of it changed.” We’ll be sure to let you know if all of this tonight was in good fun or if things have changed between these two.