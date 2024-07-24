DeMar DeRozan has found himself in the middle of one of rap’s biggest feuds in recent months. DeRozan received a shout-out from Kendrick Lamar in his track “Not Like Us,” then appeared on stage at The Pop Out before a cameo in the music video for the song. Considering it came out as part of Lamar’s feud with Drake, there were plenty of question that came up about DeRozan’s relationship with the Toronto rapper, as the pair grew close during his tenure with the Raptors.

While DeRozan already revealed that he’s had a lengthy relationship with Lamar and considers him “basically family,” the newest member of the Sacramento Kings made clear that he still views Drake as “my man” in an interview with Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

“Drake’s still my man, still my man, none of it changed,” DeRozan told Anderson. “It’s so easy to get overlooked and look at it for what it looks like, but at the end of the day it’s music, entertainment. Two of the biggest rappers in the world went at it from a competitive standpoint and they battled it out. That’s what you want to see as a fan: Kobe (Bryant) playing (Michael) Jordan 1-on-1 and see who wins, see the trash talking, and whoever wins out of that, you’re still going to have the debate, so that’s all that is.”

After spending the last three years as a member of the Chicago Bulls, DeRozan joined the Kings as part of a sign-and-trade this offseason. To make the deal happen, Sacramento gave the 6-time All-Star a 3-year deal worth $70 million.