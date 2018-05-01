DeMar DeRozan And Kevin Love Star In A New NBA PSA On Mental Health

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Cleveland Cavaliers
05.01.18 1 hour ago

The Cavs and Raptors will meet on Tuesday night to begin their Eastern Conference Semifinal series after Cleveland finally dispatched of the Pacers on Sunday afternoon.

There are plenty of storylines going into the matchup, from Toronto having a chance to finally get past the team that has consistently knocked them out of the playoffs in recent years to whether the Cavs’ role players will provide enough help for LeBron James after most of them struggled in the opening round.

Beyond the on court stories, this series also features two players in DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love that have spoken out this year about battling mental health issues. The NBA and NBPA have begun working on a mental wellness program for players following those stories and others from the likes of Kelly Oubre Jr. of the Wizards, and it has sparked a conversation about it that has been ignored for far too long.

Over the weekend, the NBA released a new PSA starring Love and DeRozan that encourages people to be willing to ask for help when it comes to mental health issues.

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDEMAR DEROZANKEVIN LOVETORONTO RAPTORS

