The NBA is heading to Las Vegas for Summer League later this week, but before that, a few teams are participating in the California Classic Summer League in San Francisco and Sacramento. On Saturday night, a collection of Sacramento Kings players took on the Chinese National Team at Golden 1 Center, and at one point, the latest addition to the team’s roster showed up.

The Kings pulled off a sign-and-trade earlier in the evening to acquire DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls — the San Antonio Spurs were also involved in the deal. It had previously been reported that DeRozan was in town to meet with Sacramento’s decision makers, and ultimately, an arrangement got sorted out to bring DeRozan in as a running mate for De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. And as an added bonus, because there were a ton of Kings fans in the arena to watch the team, DeRozan got to show up to a hero’s welcome, all while the Kendrick Lamar track “Not Like Us” played.

DeMar DeRozan was just introduced to the crowd in Sacramento to the tune of Kendrick Lamar’s “They Not Like Us.” pic.twitter.com/yhFu6hy1m7 — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) July 7, 2024

DeMar DeRozan is here pic.twitter.com/K57Zwwygu4 — Tony 𝕏ypteras (@TonyXypteras) July 7, 2024

DeRozan joined Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, who presumably spent a ton of time talking to him throughout the day. And of course, the soundtrack couldn’t have been much better, as DeRozan appeared in the music video that Lamar dropped earlier this week and joined him on stage as he performed the song at The Pop Out last month.