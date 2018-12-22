DeMarcus Cousins Dunked On Kevin Durant During Warriors Practice, Then Trolled Him On Instagram

Associate Editor
12.21.18

Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins keeps taking positive steps forward as he works to make his debut for the Golden State Warriors. The last update we received was that Cousins practiced with the Warriors’ G League squad, an encouraging development as he tests the Achilles he injured last year as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Cousins is apparently back with the Dubs and practicing with the team. At the very least, he was at practice on Friday, where he took it upon himself to clown on Kevin Durant. The two played one-on-one against one another, and Cousins looked like he took some amount of pride in clowning his teammate. (A warning that there is gonna be some playfully NSFW language on the horizon.)

