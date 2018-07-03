DeMarcus Cousins Stunned The Basketball World By Agreeing To A Deal With The Warriors

07.02.18

When DeMarcus Cousins suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in January, there were direct consequences for both the former Kentucky standout and the New Orleans Pelicans. The team rallied to an impressive finish behind Anthony Davis but, given the ill-timed nature of the injury on the precipice of free agency, Cousins wasn’t in quite the same commanding position entering July 1 as he would have been with a clean bill of healthy.

Ultimately, though, the All-Star big man elected to pull the trigger on a deal that should terrify the entire NBA. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Cousins agreed to join forces with the Golden State Warriors. The report was confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski also confirmed that Cousins will get a relatively meager payday from the two-time defending champions as he works to bounce back from injury.

