Getty Image

When DeMarcus Cousins suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in January, there were direct consequences for both the former Kentucky standout and the New Orleans Pelicans. The team rallied to an impressive finish behind Anthony Davis but, given the ill-timed nature of the injury on the precipice of free agency, Cousins wasn’t in quite the same commanding position entering July 1 as he would have been with a clean bill of healthy.

Ultimately, though, the All-Star big man elected to pull the trigger on a deal that should terrify the entire NBA. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Cousins agreed to join forces with the Golden State Warriors. The report was confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2018

DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a deal with Golden State, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2018

Wojnarowski also confirmed that Cousins will get a relatively meager payday from the two-time defending champions as he works to bounce back from injury.