Getty Image

The Warriors allowed the Lakers to be the talk of the league for approximately 24 hours before they made sure they took back the spotlight from LeBron and company in Los Angeles.

While the Lakers were busy shuffling around their roster by adding veterans like Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, and JaVale McGee on 1-year deals to set up a run at free agents in 2019, Golden State was lurking, ready to pounce on a star whose value had fallen due to injury. With McGee gone, the Warriors had a need in the paint and went out and took a cheap gamble on DeMarcus Cousins coming off Achilles surgery, agreeing to a 1-year deal worth $5.3 million to bring them a fifth All-Star to the Bay.

Cousins may not play until January or February, but that doesn’t really matter. He can take all the time he needs while the Warriors go through the motions of the regular season before joining them to prove his worth on a championship caliber team for the stretch run. Boogie’s newest star teammate Steph Curry is pretty thrilled about the addition, welcoming “the 3rd Splash Brother” to Oakland on Monday night.