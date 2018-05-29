The Rockets took an 11-point lead into the halftime break of Game 7 against the Warriors in Houston. dominating Golden State for the first 24 minutes of action, leading 54-43.
However, everyone expected the Warriors to come out hot in the third quarter, because that’s been how they’ve operated all year. So it came as little surprise that Golden State erased that deficit and took a 76-69 lead into the fourth quarter. What was of note to many was the manner in which the Warriors got back into the game, as the Rockets couldn’t seem to buy a foul call for a long stretch.
The most egregious no-call of the third quarter came on a Jordan Bell screen that seemed to pretty obviously be a moving screen as he backed James Harden out of the way of a Steph Curry three.
Meanwhile Klay Thompson got three fouls early in the first quarter and had to sit. But that doesn’t fit the narrative so pretend it didn’t happen, just like Houston shooting WAY more free throws than GSW this series despite having less fast breaks and shooting more 3’s.
Review the fouls on Klay. They were legitimate. Now lets look at the no calls, back to back three point hacks, moving screen by Bell. And the four point play that was ruled not in the act. All calls examined by the panel and all no calls were objectively in favor of the warriors. Maybe we can chalk this it up to human error if your a warriors fan. But you cant deny those calls were blown and could have changed the course of the game substantially.