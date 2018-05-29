DeMarcus Cousins And The Rest Of NBA Twitter Weren’t Pleased With The Game 7 Referees

05.28.18

Getty Image

The Rockets took an 11-point lead into the halftime break of Game 7 against the Warriors in Houston. dominating Golden State for the first 24 minutes of action, leading 54-43.

However, everyone expected the Warriors to come out hot in the third quarter, because that’s been how they’ve operated all year. So it came as little surprise that Golden State erased that deficit and took a 76-69 lead into the fourth quarter. What was of note to many was the manner in which the Warriors got back into the game, as the Rockets couldn’t seem to buy a foul call for a long stretch.

The most egregious no-call of the third quarter came on a Jordan Bell screen that seemed to pretty obviously be a moving screen as he backed James Harden out of the way of a Steph Curry three.

