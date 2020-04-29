Nobody loves Michael Jordan more than Dennis Rodman. That much is evident based on Rodman’s episode of “Detail” on ESPN+, which arrived this week as members of the Bulls team featured in The Last Dance trade off breakdowns of the Triangle and what made those Chicago teams tick.

Right away, Rodman gets down to it. After a clip where Rodman finds Jordan for a layup off a backdoor cut — a perfectly executed Triangle set — Rodman says, “He’s god.”

Rodman continues: “We’ve got a very easy option, because you’ve got the greatest player in the world” standing as a decoy in the corner. After the defense over-plays Jordan, the GOAT jukes to the baseline and gets free for an easy layup.

And we’re off to the races. Most of the clips Rodman talks through are from an early-season contest against Dallas that include him operating as the play-maker in the post, a learned maestro of the vaunted Triangle. In reality, though, Rodman makes it sound as easy now as he made it look in his heyday.

While a contest against the anonymous Mavericks may seem a peculiar choice (Scottie Pippen didn’t even play in the game), you quickly realize Rodman selected this matchup because it shows him punking 7-6 Shawn Bradley — and, as explored in The Last Dance, he became more of an offensive focal point when Pippen was out.

“It’s very difficult to keep anyone that’s 7’6 out of the paint, I don’t give a damn if you’re 190 pounds, it’s very hard to keep someone out of the paint if (they’re) that tall,” Rodman says.

Rodman forces Bradley into bad shots, noting that despite being plodding and massive, Bradley played like a guy who was a skilled power forward. Rodman jokes that it’s obvious Bradley’s dream was to be a superstar who averaged 20 a game, which contrasts nicely with the buy-in that made Rodman’s career so special.