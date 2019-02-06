Dennis Smith Jr. Is ‘Bouncing Ideas’ For The Dunk Contest Off Of J. Cole

02.06.19 44 mins ago

Getty Image

Dennis Smith Jr.’s life is a bit of a whirlwind right now. Last week, the second-year guard became part of a blockbuster trade that netted the Dallas Mavericks Kristaps Porzingins. In exchange, Smith, Wesley Matthews, and DeAndre Jordan were sent to New York City. Smith will have been a Knick for just over two weeks when he heads to Charlotte to take part in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Feb. 16.

But Smith seems thrilled to be a New York Knick, as it was the team he thought was going to initially select him in the 2017 NBA Draft. The Knicks took Frank Ntilikina at No. 8 instead, and Smith went to Dallas with the very next pick. Smith doesn’t hold a grudge against the franchise he now finds himself playing for, though, and instead wants to represent the Knicks to the fullest with his performance in the dunk contest, so much so that he’s enlisting the help of a pretty famous rapper.

“I got to try to put it on for the Knicks,’’ Smith told the NY Post. “I’ve been bouncing ideas of J. Cole on a text group. It should be dope.”

