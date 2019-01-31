Getty Image

In an absolute shocker, Kristaps Porzingis is on his way out of New York. According to multiple media reports, the Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks are on the verge of a seismic deal that will send the talented young big man to Texas.

News of the two sides nearing a deal was broken by Marc Stein of the New York Times. Stein brought word that the Mavericks had raced to acquire Porzingis, who met with the Knicks and expressed displeasure about their current situation earlier on Thursday.