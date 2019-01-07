Getty Image

Derrick Rose insists that he’s going to be fine. It’s just the way he insisted it that’s the problem.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard saw a major supporter of his leave the team on Sunday, as head coach and team president Tom Thibodeau was fired by the franchise in what can only be described as the belated fallout to the Jimmy Butler situation earlier in the season.

Thibodeau coached both Butler and Rose in Chicago, and brought the latter to Minnesota last season after an uneven campaign that saw him cast out of New York and abruptly leaving the Cavaliers in Cleveland before signing with the Timberwolves in an effort to revive his career.

Rose has had something of a resurgence in Minnesota and finding regular minutes on the floor, but it was easy for some to wonder if that would change given Thibodeau’s departure from the organization. Asked by reporters about this very thing on Monday, Rose became defensive and told his doubters to “kill yourself” multiple times in front of the assembled media.