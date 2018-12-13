The Pistons Reportedly Are Interested In Acquiring Markelle Fultz

Getty Image

There are plenty of questions about what the future holds for Markelle Fultz. Beyond the fact that he’s on the sidelines as he rehabilitates his recently-diagnosed Thoracic Outlet Syndrome , there are questions about how the former No. 1 overall pick fits into what the Philadelphia 76ers want to do as they move forward with a core of Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid, and Ben Simmons.

Basically, if you’re one of the other 29 teams in the league, there may not be a better time to buy low on Fultz than right now, especially if the rumblings are true that he’d like to hit the reset button on his career. This, apparently, has piqued the interest of the Detroit Pistons.

A report by Dave Early of Liberty Ballers indicated that Detroit, along with the Orlando Magic, would be interested in trying to work out a move for the second-year guard. Soon after, Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press confirmed that the Pistons are interested in kicking the tires on a deal for Fultz.

Ellis cited the fact that Reggie Jackson is coming off the books at the conclusion of next season as a reason why Detroit might want to see if they can get a deal done. Finding a move that makes sense for Philadelphia could be a bit tough, as the Pistons aren’t exactly flush with assets in a potential move (unless the Sixers really like Reggie Bullock or Stanley Johnson), but if Philly is eager to move on and Detroit is eager to make something happen, perhaps this could be a match made in … a realm that isn’t quite heaven, but is still pretty good.