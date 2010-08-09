Detroit still undecided on T-Mac

It’s like there’s no middle ground: NBA teams either make decisions that seemingly take no forethought (e.g. New York re-hiring Isiah Thomas and subsequently pissing off Donnie Walsh), or they overthink decisions that should be easy. The most recent example of that? Detroit still mulling whether or not to sign Tracy McGrady. Why wouldn’t Joe Dumars make the move? From everything we’re hearing it’s a one-year, vet-minimum contract, so no risk there. It’s not like you’re throwing off the chemistry of a championship-contending group. In fact, T-Mac might make some people pay attention to an otherwise irrelevant team. And looking at Detroit’s roster, they don’t have anybody with the same combination of scoring/playmaking ability as T-Mac. Rodney Stuckey and Rip Hamilton can score, Ben Gordon can shoot, and Will Bynum can dish, but T-Mac can do it all (when healthy, of course). McGrady would actually be the best passer on that team. About the only drawback would be him taking some minutes away from developing youngsters Stuckey and Austin Daye, but those two could also learn some things from the vet … Ever since we heard about President Obama installing an NBA-caliber court at the White House, we knew it was only a matter of time before some of the League’s top guys made their way to D.C. to get in a run with Barack. Yesterday, it was LeBron, D-Wade and Carmelo ballin’ with the President — although it wasn’t at the White House but in a gym nearby. UConn women’s star Maya Moore also played in what was basically a goodwill exhibition for some wounded war veterans. Magic Johnson and Bill Russell were also there; we couldn’t confirm or deny reports that Russell got on the court and send a ‘Melo dunk packing. No media was allowed inside, because according to the White House press secretary, Barack “just wanted to play.” … Jeff Van Gundy on the new-look Heat: “They will never lose two games in a row this year. There is now no good way to defend them. They are unguardable.” Van Gundy also said Miami will break the 72-win record for a season, and that only the Lakers have a “remote” shot at beating them in a seven-game series … So about those Knicks. According to the NY Daily News, the decision to hire Isiah almost caused Donnie Walsh to quit, as he’s been trying to move Isiah completely out of the picture and get Chris Mullin more involved in running the team. What does Isiah do so much better than anyone else that the Knicks can’t find somebody who won’t cause friction in the front office and who won’t actively turn off the fan base? Surely there has to be some no-name guy who knows a little about the draft and free agency who can work as a consultant and would be a less of a potential disaster. You can find 10 dudes in Brooklyn named Jamar who can scout college players and take a part-time gig … The Dime crew was in Baltimore this weekend for the Red Bull 2-on-2 Revolution tour. Lots of talent out at Cloverdale Park (Melo’s old stomping ground), but in the end, Philly-bred duo Tyrone Hill and DeSean White copped the $2,000 check, prize pack and bragging rights. Next stop? August 21 in Washington D.C. If you’re in the area and want to play, sign up here … We’re out like Dolan’s mind …