Devin Booker Scored 50 Points For The Second Straight Game In A Loss To The Wizards

03.28.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

For the second straight game, Devin Booker put 50 points on the Suns opponent, becoming the seventh NBA player since 1976 to do so.

Booker joined Bernard King, Michael Jordan, Antawn Jamison, Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant and James Harden as the only players since the merger to drop 50 points in back-to-back games. Unlike Monday night’s effort, where he had 59 points in a 33-point loss to the Jazz, Booker’s 50-point outburst came in a tightly contested game with the Wizards in which Phoenix needed all of those buckets to keep things close.

The Suns and Wizards were tied at 121 with 16.4 seconds to play, thanks to a Jamal Crawford three-pointer off the dribble to answer a Thomas Bryant three on the other end for Washington.

