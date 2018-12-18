Getty Image

Enes Kanter is no stranger to some Twitter beef as the Knicks’ big man regularly finds himself trolling opponents on social media, often escalating whatever happened during the game.

Last season, Kanter and Suns star guard Devin Booker got into it during a January game between the two soon-to-be lottery teams, with Booker getting tossed and the Knicks winning. Kanter celebrated by posting a picture of Booker holding up a giant L, and saying he should “talk to me nice.”