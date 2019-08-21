Kevin Durant And Trae Young Stand With Devin Booker On Being Anti-Double Team In Pickup Games

08.21.19



It’s mid-August, which means the greater NBA community has to argue about the dumbest possible things while basketball is still well over a month away from returning. The topic du jour is whether it’s OK to double team players in an open court run in the summer.

This debate was sparked by a video coming out this week of Devin Booker frustratedly lashed out after being doubled in the corner in a run that also featured Ben Simmons and Joakim Noah, the latter of which explained why doubling is fine. In the wake of this video, people have taken strong stances on being pro or anti-double team in pickup games, and some from around the NBA have chimed in.

On Wednesday, the debate got taken to another level when Trae Young and Gilbert Arenas offered their takes, with Young siding with Booker and Arenas explaining that he should embrace the double team and shoot over by channeling the “#hibachimentality.”

#Kevin Durant
Devin Booker GILBERT ARENAS KEVIN DURANT Trae Young
