Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker has missed the team’s past four games after entering COVID-19 protocols. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Booker will return to the floor Wednesday against the Miami Heat when the top seeds in each conference clash.

After missing four games in COVID-19 protocols, Suns All-Star Devin Booker will return tonight vs. Miami. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 9, 2022

Shortly after the report, the team confirmed that Booker is back.

Devin Booker is available tonight. pic.twitter.com/x1hvhV0SKk — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 9, 2022

Amid Booker’s absence, the Suns went 3-1, with their only loss coming Sunday on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks, 132-122.

Wednesday’s battle should be enticing, despite Chris Paul remaining out of the lineup. Both of these teams look primed to contend for a title this season and Booker’s re-emergence really solidifies the intrigue around this matchup.

Back on Jan. 8, Miami routed the Suns in Phoenix, 123-100, even without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. This time, the Suns will be missing one of their stars, but have received a key reinforcement in the form of their three-time All-Star.

In 54 games this year, Booker is averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals. The 52-13 Suns will face the 44-22 Heat at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight on ESPN.

While both squads tout enjoyable players regardless of Booker’s status, it’s nice to see him available, both for his own sake (mostly this, of course) and the quality of the game. We should be in for a treat this evening.