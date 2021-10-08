Devonte’ Graham Is A Perfect Fit On The Pelicans’ Roster

Upon first glance, Devonte’ Graham is easy to discount. He’s a 6’1 second-round pick who shoots 37.6 percent from the field for his career. Initially viewing him as a spark plug reserve guard is understandable. Yet a more nuanced depiction of his game, between the numbers and the film, reveals he’s much more than that.

The New Orleans Pelicans completed a fantastic signing this summer when they inked Graham to a four-year, $47.3 million deal, presumably to be their starting point guard on the heels of Lonzo Ball’s departure. He’ll bring some crucial elements offensively and benefit from the infrastructure already intact. New Orleans absolutely has some faults to critique in their team-building vision over the last couple seasons, but this is not one of them. Graham is a very good player who aligns well with what the Pelicans’ needs offensively, accrued experience in Charlotte playing alongside primary and secondary initiators — which makes for a fairly seamless transition to New Orleans — and helps replace some of what they’ve recently lost.

Graham is the rare player who provides both efficient, high-volume three-point shooting and sound playmaking. It’s an archetype not commonly found across the NBA and those who do tout it are usually some of the league’s top offensive guards. As an arbitrary and fun data set, over the last two seasons, the only two players to launch at least eight threes per game and shoot 37 percent while posting at least five assists a night are Graham and Damian Lillard, per StatHead.

Stephen Curry would be there if he hadn’t missed most of 2019-20. Ball and Donovan Mitchell achieved it this past season. Broaden the criteria slightly and guys like Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Trae Young enter the frame. Graham is not on the level of those guys, but he’s an excellent offensive talent.

According to Synergy, he was one of the NBA’s premier pull-up maestros in 2019-20, ranking in the 85th percentile off the dribble. Although he regressed to the 42nd percentile last year, opponents still respect him. When he finds airspace around a screen, it warps the configuration of defenses. Stationing a guard with legit pull-up gravity alongside Zion Williamson, who is arguably the most dominant paint scorer in the league (it’s him or Giannis), should produce bountiful results.

Ball, for all his exploits and concordance with Zion, did not offer that aspect. Ingram has off-the-bounce chops, but doesn’t draw eyes off of picks with the immediacy of Graham, nor does he execute passing reads with precision and haste like Graham. Not only does he provoke traps and swarming closeouts while causing hesitation from pick-and-roll defenders, he’s masterful at promptly reading the floor and parlaying his shooting magnetism into playmaking opportunities. Graham represents a notable upgrade in on-ball viability at the guard spot for New Orleans.

Pick-and-rolls involving Zion and Graham connect one player with domineering roll gravity and another who commands sufficient pull-up attention. Zion’s yet to experience that dynamic from an NBA guard consistently. It’s going to prop up the entire offense toward elite outputs. Graham-Jonas Valanciunas pick-and-rolls won’t be too shabby, either, and he’ll draw help from the wings to generate slashing lanes or open spot-ups for guys like Ingram, Naji Marshall, Josh Hart, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

The Graham-Zion partnership will not be confined to traditional pick-and-rolls. Graham was occasionally utilized as a screener in Charlotte and that gambit should become a mainstay, especially when Zion is initiating possessions. Despite being undersized, Graham sets good screens. He’s precise about making contact, applies his stout frame well, and transitions fluidity out of them.