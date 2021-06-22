Diana Taurasi Could Return From Her Sternum Injury On Sunday

Diana Taurasi has been sidelined since May 21 due to a fracture in her sternum, and the Mercury guard is eyeing a return on Sunday against the Sparks, according to ESPN. Taurasi suffered the injury on May 16, but continued to play in two more games before resting. She scored 30 points on 11-of-21 shooting with five assists in the pair of games combined.

This is great news for both her Mercury and Team USA teammates. Taurasi was named to her fifth Olympic roster on Monday, and could use the time to work herself back into game-shape before the July 26 tip-off date. Phoenix should be eager to have her back, too, as the team has gone just 4-5 in her absence. Skylar Diggins-Smith and Brittney Griner — who will join her in Tokyo — have stepped up without her, but it’s clear the Mercury need the league’s all-time leading scorer to compete at their best.

Taurasi is expected to have a CT scan on Tuesday, which could clear her to practice five-on-five. Sunday will be the team’s first game in nine days, and they’ll play five more before the Olympic break, with games against the Lynx (twice), Aces, and reigning champion Storm (twice).

In four total games this season, Taurasi is averaging 15.8 points per game on 41.3 percent shooting from the field with 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds.