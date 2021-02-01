Diana Taurasi Is Reportedly Re-Signing With The Phoenix Mercury

This offseason has been a wild one already in the WNBA, as free agency has seen a number of stars relocating, headlined by Candace Parker departing the L.A. Sparks after 13 seasons to go home and play for the Chicago Sky.

However, another future Hall of Famer who hit free agency this offseason is staying put, as Diana Taurasi, the WNBA’s all-time scoring leader and three-time champion, will remain in Phoenix, agreeing to a multi-year deal with the Mercury according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

WNBA news: Three-time champion Diana Taurasi is signing multiyear deal to return to the Phoenix Mercury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2021

Per Rachel Galligan of Winsidr, the deal is a two-year supermax worth nearly $500,000 combined.

Sources inform @Winsidr Diana Taurasi’s deal with the Phoenix Mercury is a 2-year, supermax at $221,450k and $228,094k. — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) February 1, 2021

Taurasi has been in Phoenix for her entire professional career, playing all 16 seasons since she was drafted out of UConn after a legendary college career, and will continue to do so for what one would assume to be the remainder of her career. Taurasi, at 38 years old, is still a dominant force in the league, as she averaged 18.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game in the Wubble last season, shooting 36.5 percent from distance. The GOAT will be back and a multi-year deal will keep her in the WNBA into her 40s, but there’s no reason to believe she can’t continue playing at a high level.

Phoenix went 13-9 at IMG a year ago, earning the 5-seed and advancing to the second round, where they lost a heartbreaker to the Lynx by one point. With Taurasi returning, along with Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith, the Mercury will bring back a strong core and will look to fill out depth and talent around them, as they still have some pending free agents, headlined by restricted free agent Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.