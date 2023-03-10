The budding rivalry between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors added a few layers this week. After Dillon Brooks sharply criticized Draymond Green and his game last week, Green responded on Wednesday with a scathing takedown of Brooks. The back-and-forth seemed to unfold at the right time, as Memphis and Golden State clashed Thursday on TNT.

Despite the continued absences of Ja Morant and Steven Adams, the Grizzlies routed the Warriors, 131-110. At one point in the second quarter, the two shared a weird moment when Brooks converted a layup around Green. After the win, Brooks, flanked by teammates, Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones and Xavier Tillman, spoke with TNT’s Jared Greenberg and had some words for Green.

“That’s what I do, I talk,” Brooks said of his message for Green. “I told him, keep that mic. Keep that mic. He’s better at the mic than hooping. Keep doing his podcast. Keep blogging. Keep doing his thing off the court. It’s cute it’s fun for him.”

Dillon Brooks joins @JaredSGreenberg postgame to discuss his exchange with Draymond Green 👀 pic.twitter.com/8c32RNJFPa — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 10, 2023

As Brooks’ interview concluded, he had a final message for Green to further stoke the flames of this rivalry.

“You should give the mic to Draymond,” Brooks told Greenberg. “Make him keep talking about me, so I can play better.”

Dillon Brooks "You should give that mic tor Draymond" pic.twitter.com/ZfE30RbQTl< — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 10, 2023

Brooks ended the night with 14 points, six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block. Green had 16 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. I’m willing to bet Brooks’ parting words on Thursday won’t be the last of this saga between the two forwards. Given how pointedly Green responded Wednesday, he might have even more in store after all Brooks said this time around.