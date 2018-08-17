The Dime Podcast Ep. 45: Talking SummerSlam, LeBron, And ‘The Meg’ With Dave Schilling

Hello, friends, and welcome back to the Dime Pod. This week’s edition of the Dime Pod (subscribe: Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher) spends some time talking about all three of the most important things on earth: LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers, SummerSlam 2018, and above all, The Meg starring Jason Statham. To discuss all of this, Martin and Robby were joined by our pal Dave Schilling of Bleacher Report. Give Dave a follow on the Twitter machine @dave_schilling.

Here’s today’s episode of the podcast, with everything what you can expect to hear after the jump.

