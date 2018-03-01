The Dime Podcast Ep. 22: Talking NBA 2K League, BBQ And More With Lang Whitaker

#DIME Podcast #NBA 2k
03.01.18 1 week ago

Hello, friends. We are back with another episode of the Dime Podcast and yet another illustrious guest as Lang Whitaker, GM of Grizz Gaming (the Memphis Grizzlies 2K League team) and former NBA.com writer, joins the podcast. Be sure to smash those subscribe buttons and leave a review of the pod on whatever platform you prefer for your podcast listening pleasure (Omny, iTunes, Google).

This week I’m hosting solo as Martin dealt was a DNP-CI (Did Not Pod – Computer Issues) but we press on without him with a fun conversation about Lang’s new role, eSports, the 2K League, favorite food spots and cities around the NBA landscape, his GQ Home Cooking series, and some talk about the playoff push in both the East and West as we hit the stretch run of the NBA season.

But first, we talk about the incomparable Rick Fox, who Lang used to do the podcast with, and how he was always unpredictable but always ended up coming out ahead in everything.

